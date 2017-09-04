Zach Banner headed to Cleveland

Zach Banner is going to the Cleveland Browns. The last few days have been turbulent for Banner. After making the Indianapolis Colts initial 53-man roster, he was released from the team to make room for players the Colts claimed off of waivers.

In an Instagram post, Banner said he has been picked up by the Cleveland Browns and called being released by the Colts a "sad day" but expressed excitement at the chance to play in Cleveland.

He was claimed off waivers by the Browns, who placed rookie offensive lineman Rod Johnson on the injured reserve list to make room for Banner on the roster. Banner will have a hand in protecting rookie Browns QB DeShone Kaiser.

A post shared by Zach Banner (@zbnfl) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Banner was known for his big heart - visiting children in the hospital and helping local charities - in his short time at Indianapolis.

No doubt the Browns were interested in Banner's Pass Block Efficiency rating of 95.7 - which put him 6th among rookie offensive tackles. However his Run Block grade had him ranked 188th out of 192 offensive tackles in the NFL.

Banner, 6'9" 358 lbs, was a 4th round draft pick out of USC where he was a two-time All American. He signed a 4-year contract worth nearly $3 million with Indianapolis. As of now it appears Cleveland will honor the terms of Banner's contract.

He is the son of Ron and Vanessa Sukola Banner.