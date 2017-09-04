GEB, GFT to consider ratified agreement

A revised version of the long-awaited collective bargaining agreement between the Guam Education Board and Guam Federation of Teachers will be going up for ratification by the union and education board in the coming weeks. While both parties had approved a collective bargaining agreement earlier this year, that contract was returned from the Attorney General's Office unsigned and with a list of eleven areas for reconsideration or clarification.

Negotiation teams from both sides met over the past week, and Guam Department of Education superintendent Jon Fernandez and GFT president Sanjay Sharma were able to reach agreement on the revised CBA on September 4th.

The GEB will have the opportunity to review and take action on the revised CBA at the next board meeting scheduled for September 19th, meanwhile the union has committed to ratifying the agreement before then. If approved, the contract will go to the Attorney General and Governor for final action.