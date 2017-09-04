DepCor making changes following drug smuggling scheme

A shift in resources, as changes are being made at the Department of Corrections after the recent bust on it officers and staff allegedly involved in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Unsettling news, as DepCor Director Tony Lamorena said, "In general, I was really surprised." He admits management is still trying to come to terms with how six officers and two civilian staff are being accused in a major prison contraband investigation.

"It's hard enough on a daily basis giving these individuals and officers the motivation to continue and so anytime something negative like this happens, it's a downer for them. They also understand it needs to get done to weed out those bad apples."

The local prison now doing what they can to get by, with Lamorena saying, "We are already tight as it is so we are working with the warden and the command staff with moving officers around."

It's a shift in resources Lamorena admits will add up to the department spending more for overtime, as he noted, "In order to ensure the safety of the community we have to have officers on the post at all times. We are a 24/7 operation. We can't shut down."

The Guam Police Department continues to investigate and have since taken over the DOC Internal Affairs contraband investigations uncovered this year.

In the meantime, prison leadership are looking into the recent rehiring of one of the officers accused. Officer Ed Crisostomo admitted that he had been smoking the drug ice since 2011 and had been doing so at least weekly.

"He did not test positive so these are things we are looking at as he stated he's been using drugs for a while," Lamorena said. "We are going to find out what happened and why he was not caught. Was he informed?"

The corrections officers accused are set to return to court on September 14.