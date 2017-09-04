Law enforcers on the clock to meet physical fitness requirements

Passing the physical fitness requirements that include running, sit-ups and push-ups. Guam's law enforcement community now have less than four months to take and pass the interim physical fitness standards.

During the recent POST commission meeting, members touched on the impacts and concerns brought forth by their individual departments.

It's concerns that prompted public safety chair senator Telena Nelson to introduce interim fitness standards to help them make the cut.

And by July of 2018, she says each law enforcement agency will get a shot at presenting their physical fitness tests that cater to the jobs and duties of their respective departments.

"So we are giving the agency that authority to do so which should have been done in the first place," she explained.

A public hearing on Nelson's bill is set for September 8th at 9am at the Guam Congress building public hearing room in Hagatna. She's also planning to introduce separate physical fitness legislation that includes the Department of Youth Affairs.