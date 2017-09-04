GFD expanding headcount with new training cycle

The Guam Fire Department is working to beef up its personnel, after Friday's oversight hearing at the Guam Congress building. GFD leadership there had been grilled over the recent promotions of some of its staff.

As those appeals filed with the Department of Administration come to close, acting fire chief Joey San Nicolas says they are also gearing up to begin a new fire cycle soon to fill vacant positions.

He said, "Very huge impact to the fire department with the 45 additional bodies. We are over a hundred bodies short to meet standards where we need to be but through creative scheduling and dedication we continue to maintain operations."

San Nicolas says the new fire cycle is anticipated to begin in October or November.