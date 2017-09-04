No change in threat level to Guam after North Korea's reported test

The island's threat level remains the same. Governor Calvo and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio reiterating that after North Korea reportedly set off a hydrogen bomb in its sixth nuclear test. The explosion said to be the most powerful yet after South Korea's weather agency and the Joint Chiefs of Staff recorded an artificial 5.7 magnitude earthquake in the Hamgyong province where North Korea has conducted nuclear tests in the past.

The state run media claimed the country has developed the ability to load a hydrogen bomb onto a new intercontinental ballistic missile. US intelligence officials say they are aware North Korea is working on more advanced nuclear weapons. Meantime, President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets, stating, "North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success."

Here at home, Guam Homeland Security officials say they continue to monitor the recent events surrounding North Korea alongside federal and military partners, adding there is no known immediate threats to Guam and the Marianas at this time.