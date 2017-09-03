Possible drowning reported in Ipan - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Possible drowning reported in Ipan

A 61 year old man was rushed to Naval Hospital early Monday morning after GFD medics responded to a possible drowning in Ipan. It happened at 5:20am just off Jeff Pirates Cove.

Guam Fire spokesman Kevin Reilly says the man was net fishing with a family member at the time. First responders performed CPR at the scene and on the way the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

