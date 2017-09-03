Banner released from the Colts

A day after making the Indianapolis Colts initial 53-man roster, Chamorro Zach Banner was released from the team to make room for players the Colts claimed off of waivers. Banner was one of four players released by the team today.

This means that in the next twenty four hours, another NFL team can claim Banner. If he is not picked up by another team, he can be placed on the Colts' practice squad.Banner, 6'9" 353 lbs, was a 4th round draft pick out of USC. He signed a 4-year contract worth nearly $3 million with Indianapolis.

At least one sportswriter covering the team expressed surprise at the Colts' decision to release Banner.Based on his progress during camp and preseason, SB Nation's Matt Danely said "I was quite certain they would keep him on the roster."

Banner is the son of Lincoln Kennedy and Vanessa Sukola Banner.