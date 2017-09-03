Guam could be hub for Micronesia cruise industry

Could Guam be the homeport for a viable Micronesian cruise industry? New legislation calls for the Guam Visitors Bureau to develop a request for information for an comprehensive study of the proposal.

The RFI will be at the sole cost of respondents.

This follows an earlier report from the Pacific Asia Travel Association to GVB on the pros and cons of a regional cruise industry. The Bill is sponsored by Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. The Calvo Administration has already indicated its support for the measure.

Tony Muna, vice president of GVB, says it is a great opportunity to diversify arrivals and expand the tourism industry.

If passed, Muna and Guam Economic Development Authority deputy administrator Mana Silva Taijeron will lead the RFI effort.