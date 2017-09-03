Administration shoots down San Nicolas plan for GMH

The Calvo Administration is shooting down a recent proposal by Senator Michael San Nicolas to fix the hospital's chronic budget shortfall. In a speech to the Guam Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday, San Nicolas said the financial problems can be solved by simply reprogramming money from the Medically Indigent Program, and the local contribution to federal Medicaid.

But Governor Eddie Calvo believes that's shortsighted, and reflects a lack of understanding of the issue. Adelup spokesperson Oya Ngirairikl told KUAM News, "He's basically saying, 'Here's all this money' and gives it to GMH and says do what you will with it, but he doesn't provide any sort of solutions for those agencies and programs that were funded by that, that source."

She says San Nicolas' bill would jeopardize funding for many important programs.

Meanwhile, the governor has different plans to help GMH. Calvo submitted bills for a $125 million bond to modernize the hospital, and turn one wing into a money-making outpatient facility. He also proposes to raise the business privilege tax from 4% to 4.75%.

The additional revenue would help pay for the bond, and the hospital's chronic budget shortfall.