Lack of quorum delays cyber-cafe at downtown library

It looks like we will have to wait longer to see that cyber tech cafe at the Hagatna library.

This delay is the result of the Guam Public Library Board having a lack of quorum, so they are unable to develop the rules and regs or even publish the invitation for bid.

Guam Public Library program coordinator Frankie Aflague told KUAM News, "It's part of the DOI grant, so the facility is there, the sink, countertop is there, so they have to finalize the other equipment that will be needed to operate the internet cafe."

The cyber tech cafe was to be funded by Department of Interior money

Aflague says the board currently has one member, is waiting for the confirmation of two other members and needs a fourth member before action can be taken.