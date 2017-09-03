Chief judge wants status reports for Ordot Dump transition

The local government is expected to take over full control of the solid waste system by year's end. But Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ordered Thursday that key stakeholders must first prepare status reports to help ensure a seamless transition from federal receivership.

Gatewood has set a court hearing for September 14, and wants the U.S. EPA, the Guam EPA, the Guam Attorney General, and the Guam Solid Waste Authority Board to appear. She also ordered top government officials including the Lieutenant Governor, and the Speaker to show up.

Gatewood appointed a Receiver more than 9 years ago to open a new landfill, and oversee the closure of the Ordot Dump due to violations of the Clean Water Act.