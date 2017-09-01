GPD taking over internal affairs cases from DOC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD taking over internal affairs cases from DOC

Posted:

The Guam Police Department is taking over all 26 of the open internal affairs contraband cases from the Department of Corrections.  DOC says this is standard procedure for cases that require independent review and investigation, and to ensure they are handled appropriately.

Last week, six corrections officers including DOC internal affairs chief Lieutenant Jeff Limo were arrested on various charges involving illegal contraband.

Police Chief JI Cruz told KUAM News, "A lot of it is a matter of accountability to make sure we truly hold our law enforcement officers accountable for their actions and to show transparency in government."

Two inmates and two civilians were also arrested in the case. Chief Cruz says the investigation is continuing, and he could not discuss any specifics of the case, or whether any further arrests are imminent.

