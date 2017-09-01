Three more lawsuits claim sexual abuse by priests

Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam.

55-year-old R.J.S. alleges he was not only sexually molested and abused by Father Antonio Cruz, but also physically abused by the priest who would slap him, twist his ear, and hit him with a closed fist in order to pressure him to perform sexual acts.

55-year-old G.M.Q. and 49-year-old R.E.J. allege they were sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard on swimming trips.

Father Antonio Cruz passed away in the mid-1980s.

Father Brouillard, meanwhile, continues to be on Church payroll. He lives in Minnesota.