Calvos invite community to Government House

Prayer of Peace - Governor Eddie Calvo and First Lady Christine Calvo invite the community up to Government House in Agana Heights this weekend for the event.

It is held in honor of the historic visitation of the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima to Guam.

The prayer of peace will be held from 1p.m to 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Following the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima, there will be scheduled Peace Masses held in respective villages.