Dengue Fever case confirmed on Guam

Dengue Fever case confirmed on Guam

Public Health has confirmed that an imported case of Dengue Fever has been found on Guam. While the mosquito-borne virus is primarily spread through a mosquito not from the island, officials say there is at least one mosquito that is able to spread the disease here.

As a result, Public Health is encouraging the community to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. You can do so by removing containers that hold stagnant water.

For more information, contact the Mosquito Control and Surveillance Program at 735-7221.

  GPD taking over internal affairs cases from DOC

      DOC says this is standard procedure for cases that require independent review and investigation, and to ensure they are handled appropriately.

  Three more lawsuits claim sexual abuse by priests

    55-year-old R.J.S. alleges he was not only sexually molested and abused by Father Antonio Cruz, but also physically abused by the priest who would slap him, twist his ear, and hit him with a closed fist in order to pressure him to perform sexual acts.

    More >>

  Calvos invite community to Government House

    Prayer of Peace - Governor Eddie Calvo and First Lady Christine Calvo invite the community up to Government House in Agana Heights this weekend for the event.

    More >>

