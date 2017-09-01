Dengue Fever case confirmed on Guam

Public Health has confirmed that an imported case of Dengue Fever has been found on Guam. While the mosquito-borne virus is primarily spread through a mosquito not from the island, officials say there is at least one mosquito that is able to spread the disease here.

As a result, Public Health is encouraging the community to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. You can do so by removing containers that hold stagnant water.

For more information, contact the Mosquito Control and Surveillance Program at 735-7221.