274 public sector staffers nominated for MagPRO Award for excellence

274 GovGuam workers have been nominated for this year's Magnificent Professionals or MagPRO award.

The government-wide employee recognition program showcases outstanding employees and programs in the government.

This is the highest and most competitive employee awards given by the Governor that includes more than 40 departments and agencies, and 55 occupational groups.

The MagPRO Award nominees are being compiled for, which is scheduled to start later this month. MagPRO individual and group winners will be recognized at theMagPRO Awards Banquet on November 9th.