274 public sector staffers nominated for MagPRO Award for excellence

274 GovGuam workers have been nominated for this year's Magnificent Professionals or MagPRO award.

The government-wide employee recognition program showcases outstanding employees and programs in the government.

This is the highest and most competitive employee awards given by the Governor that includes more than 40 departments and agencies, and 55 occupational groups.

The MagPRO Award nominees are being compiled for, which is scheduled to start later this month. MagPRO individual and group winners will be recognized at theMagPRO Awards Banquet on November 9th.

      DOC says this is standard procedure for cases that require independent review and investigation, and to ensure they are handled appropriately.

    55-year-old R.J.S. alleges he was not only sexually molested and abused by Father Antonio Cruz, but also physically abused by the priest who would slap him, twist his ear, and hit him with a closed fist in order to pressure him to perform sexual acts.

    Prayer of Peace - Governor Eddie Calvo and First Lady Christine Calvo invite the community up to Government House in Agana Heights this weekend for the event.

