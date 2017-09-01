Beware of bogus cell phone call about missile

The test is real. Guam Homeland Security stepping back on a notice issued early today that an automated call going around was bogus.

Homeland officials confirming that the Joint Region Marianas did conduct a test of their internal mass notification system. The automated message coming from a toll-free 866 number stating, "Exercise, exercise, exercise. Inbound ballistic missile."

JRM admits the message was only supposed to go out to a limited few, but that an external mass notification function was inadvertently triggered.

Again, if you received that call - it was only an exercise.