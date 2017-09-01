Untalan Middle School wants to gear-up in case of emergency

One school is going above and beyond to ensure students and faculty are prepared for any emergency situation like that of the threat coming out of North Korea. And they're looking for community support to ensure every classroom has an emergency kit in place.

When disaster strikes - failing to plan is planning to fail - and for faculty at Untalan Middle School, disaster preparedness is in full effect. School safety committee member and 6th grade teacher, Eric Garrido, says a campus-wide supply drive is now ongoing to ensure every classroom has emergency supplies in place.

"So with the drive itself, we have materials that are being requested, so teachers, parents, the community are donating cases of water, food, in case we do a reverse evacuation during lunch time and the kids haven't eaten yet 46we are also looking for 5 gallon buckets or to be used as emergency potties, should the need arise to alleviate themselves," he said.

The drive is also seeking hygiene products including toilet tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer and first aid kits. It comes just at the onset of National Preparedness Month this September, which promotes preparing for national and man-made disasters.

"It has nothing to do with the North Korea incident, it's just part of our emergency response plan," he reassured the community. "There are some teams that are close to being complete, there are others that would need more assistance, so yes, more assistance, more supplies would be greatly appreciated."

Meanwhile, 8th grade student Jenna Almogura adds students all received information about the drive and are doing their part to get involved. "We've also been doing emergency drills such as evacuation drills, lockdown, shelter in place and so forth," she added. "I feel more safe knowing that we are all prepared for the worst."

To learn more about the drive you can contact the UMS main office at 300-2726, and to learn more about events happening as part of National Preparedness month - including poster, video and Instagram contests, you can call 475-9600.