GFD in the hot seat over firefighter promotions

Accused of favoritism within the rank and file, the Guam Fire Department taking the hot seat before the committee on public safety today. At issue: department promotions.

Less than a handful of firefighters also coming out to testify. Claims that they were not given a fair shot and that training classes to move up the ranks were done in secret.

An unfortunate reality and a huge injustice. "I believe the number one complaint is the feeling of process of attendees for ProBoard classes was that manipulated and resulted with numerous appeals to DOA. They got flooded," said Fire Captain Thomas Tedtaotao, expressing his frustration before lawmakers.

He's has more than three decades with GFD, and is upset over the recent promotion process. "Everybody is willing to say things about their discontent and dissatisfaction in a closed environment but if you look around there's very few and there's a reason for that. So it took courage for me to come and provide testimony. There's a general consensus in rank and file that you will be black listed for the upcoming promotions," he shared.

Island leaders constantly hearing the concerns, and today grilling GFD leadership over the issue. Freshman senator Regine Biscoe-Lee probed, "How would you respond to concerns from firefighters that classes for promotions not made available to them?" Acting Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas said, "As we keep stating this started in 2014 and I will tell you multiple classes on roster have been given. Why they missed it...I would have to look at them individually, but to give a blanket statement that they did not have the opportunity I would disagree with."

San Nicolas arguing they did nothing wrong, and that he only went with the certified list provided by the Department of Administration. "I did cherry pick - I did choose the most qualified personnel to fill positions," he said.

Despite the explanation from the department head, firefighters like Tedtaotao say the system has failed them. "This whole thing was unfair and demoralizing," he said.

Another firefighter made a plea for lawmakers to further investigate.

Acting Chief San Nicolas also told lawmakers there will be another opportunity for those in his department wanting to go through the promotion process.