Grammy winner makes plea deal, will return to Hawaii

Grammy Award-winner Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband Allen made their final court appearance, for now. As reported, drug charges turned their quick trip to Guam into an indefinite stay.

Today, they entered a plea deal with the government and will be allowed to return home to Hawaii pending sentencing.

Elliman-Alexander said of adrenaline, "That's the only drug I needed." (The rush from a sold out show, that is.)

Last month, the Grammy Award-winner and her husband, Allen, performed their third benefit concert for Mt. Carmel School. Days prior, upon arrival to Guam, they were arrested at the airport for 3.5 grams of the drug ice and 3.3 grams of marijuana. Today, the musical duo entered a plea agreement with the government. They face up to six months jail time.

Judge Vern Perez asked Elliman-Alexander, "To the charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony an amphetamine-based substance commonly known as "ice" on Guam, do you understand the charge?", to which she replied, "Yes, Your Honor." She also entred a plea of guilty.

Though probation advised the court Allen Alexander had tested positive for meth on August 18, his attorney, Mike Phillips, assured the court his clients have been clean since.

Today, the court granted their motion to return to Hawaii pending sentencing on the condition they are monitored and drug tested regularly. Back in Hawaii, the couple are the primary caregivers to Elliman-Alexander's 97-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia. The court also considered the singer's health, having recently underwent lumbar surgery.

She admitted she's not an addict... only an occasional user.

"Occasional, especially when you're under duress and I had a back problem and I wasn't sure I'd be able to stand up on stage," she detailed. "So it was really to give me courage, but as it turned out, I didn't need it."

Fortunately for the couple, they don't appear to be drug traffickers and will be sentenced accordingly, next year. "So they are going to be sentenced. They are going suffer a penalty based on what they've done, but it's not the same severity we treat a situation where someone was actually bringing in large amounts to sell to people here on the island," said prosecutor James Collins.