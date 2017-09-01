GovGuam ramps-up war against drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GovGuam ramps-up war against drugs

The war on Ice is about to get real. The Mandana Drug Task Force is launching a very graphic anti-drug media campaign. The ads are designed to reveal the dark side of addiction, and the unvarnished truth about the scourge of drug abuse on Guam.

"The reality is not pretty," announced Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio. "There are people that are losing their lives. They're losing their livelihoods. They're losing their family members." Tenorio unveiled the shock ads to be used in the campaign, which he says are based on real-life situations. 

There's one with a photo of a filthy public restroom with the words in bold "I never thought I'd lose my virginity in a place like this." Tenorio admits some might find the campaign offensive - he does, too.

But it's time to shake things up, as he said, "We have to look at different approaches of telling the reality of peoples' lives, and how it hurts them."

Mandana is making inroads, but it's just the latest crackdown in a protracted war that's gone on even before Tenorio's days as a police officer, as he said, "We've had this drug problem for a long time, and I wouldn't say epidemic or any other word would better describe it. But it's a reality that we're trying to raise attention to in a way that nobody else has done before."

But the authorities also want to make clear that treatment for drug addicts is also part of the deal.

Valerie Reyes, who runs the Lighthouse Recovery Center, said, "Enough is enough. We want our communities back, we want our traditions back. We want to be the beautiful island we are with respect and all of that because when drugs get in the picture it takes everything away."

