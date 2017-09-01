Alaska company wins Andersen AFB contract - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Alaska company wins Andersen AFB contract

Tikigaq Construction LLC, of Wasilla, Alaska, was awarded a contract for close to $12.9 million. The work to be performed is for Andersen Air Force Base and includes a reinforced concrete storage facility, mechanical equipment areas, site improvements including drainage, access roads, water and sewer utilities and more.

Work is expected to be completed by May 2019.

