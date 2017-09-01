Annual GovGuam Labor Day Picnic at Ypao Beach

It's a big annual tradition for the Government of Guam as they celebrate their annual Labor Day Picnic this Sunday. Governor's Spokesperson Oyaol Ngirarikl says it took months of planning and she's sure it will be a great time for all who come.

"The family comes out, the agencies come out and it's just a good way for the agencies to come out often times we talk to each other on the phone you know because we all work together but we never get to see each other outside of you know that sort of space," she said. "And so it's nice to be able to get out and really just kind of promote camaraderie and improve morale amongst the troops, so to speak."

It all goes down this Sunday at Ypao Beach Park from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.