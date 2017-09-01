Middle schoolers use last days of summer to clean up Guam

A group of middle schoolers who decided to use their last few days of summer to make the island a cleaner place to live.

They're the hope for our future..and by the looks of it, very promising. Four friends - Ha'ani Sanchez, Janalyn Castro, Kamea San Nicolas, and Tasi'ani Maiden - got together just days before the first day of school to do a cleanup.

Ha'ani said, "Out of the blue we thought, we never do anything over the summer, we just play on our phones and watch TV and we hang out at the mall, but this summer we wanted to something good for the community, so we got together and decided to do a cleanup."

Their choice - Asan Memorial Park. Ha'ani said, "We wanted to do an open area where we know that people like to litter and we know there's trashcans, but they never make it in because people are too lazy, or they don't have time."

All four girls are eighth graders at Mt. Carmel School...where they say they participated in past cleanups and got inspired. Tasi'ani explained, "When we went, it was really fun and we had a good time doing it, so we wanted to do it again. So I guess Mt. Carmel inspired us to do it. The school didn't organize it. We just decided to do it for ourselves."

The trash they collected full of, as Janalyn described, "Disgusting."

But four bags later, it actually really is fun. It makes you feel good after you're done," Tasi'ani.

Kamea said, "It made us feel good that we decided to help our island stay clean."

When asked how it made her feel to see trash in the park, Kamea responded, "It kind of disgusted me because there was a bunch of trash cans there and people are just like bad because there's trashcans right there and they decided to just throw it on the ground."

Their good deed didn't go unnoticed. A man who spotted the girls in the act thanked them.

Ha'ani said, "He congratulated us and said how people are spoiled that we cleaned after their trash when they're supposed to clean it up themselves."

Wise beyond their youth, these girls even asked to cut our interview short so they could continue their campaigning for elected-positions in the school Student Body Association.

If elected, they promise their classmates, "We want to have cleanups, fundraisers, so that we can better things for our school," said Ha'ani.

And for all of you who litter, here's a message for you: "This island is so beautiful that we want to show people outside that when they come here, they won't see trash. They'll see beautiful palm trees and a beautiful ocean," said Tasi'ani.

Being this month's Good Neighbor recipients, Title Guaranty will donate 100-dollars to their charity of choice.

Their pick, said Tasi'ani, "We're going to choose healing hearts because the percentage of rape and sexual assault has gone up. It's very hard for victims and we want them to have the best care and counseling that they can get. And I think healing hearts would be very good to provide that."

Let us know who is deserving of the award and why! A winner will then be selected every month. Additionally, Title Guaranty will also reward the monthly Good Neighbor winner with a cash prize to go towards a local charity of their choice.