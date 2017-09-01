Mya Perez answers the call to teach

Mya Perez teaches at Jose Rios Middle School. "7th grade math and this is my third year teaching," she happily said. Perez says the island's need for teachers was what prompted her to pursue education.

"We're always hearing doe is lacking teachers and it's always been at the back of my mind but it was something I never thought of doing," she told KUAM News. So she went for it and took the praxis eventually getting her certification. Perez says teaching seemed like the perfect fit because she is a people person and likes interaction.

"I get 130 little people every single day so this the type of job and the type of personalities I like to work with," she said.

At the Home of the Voyagers, Perez teaches math - a subject that many may not be fond of. "I hope that by teaching it, I can change their mind. I just want to embed in these students the important of math because they think- why do I need this? What's the importance of math? I'm just helping them see the connections on how they are going to use it in their life," she said.

When she was attending school, Perez says she personally did not enjoy textbook work and with math sometimes being a difficult subject to comprehend, she has developed a teaching style in which she uses activities that she researched online. "I use more kinesthetic things, I try to get them to hands on things or visual things for the different types of learners because not every student can learn from a textbook reading what they're supposed to do. I try to give them activities to spark their interest have it relate to what they're going through in life," she said.

"I bring things that relate to them and bring it home for them."

With teaching being no easy feat, what keeps this math teacher going? She said, "Little comments that students make to me here and there. It's small for them, but it's actually big for me. It keeps me going and it keeps me thinking - hey, you know if I made an impact on this one student, I'm hoping another student would probably feel the same way even thought they don't verbally say it out loud."

For Perez, teaching is, "An adventure! It's always something new every day. I think that's why I like it the most. I don't just go to work punch in numbers or I'm not just sitting at the desk and doing the same thing. there's always a story that goes with every day. Teaching is an adventure."

If you know of a teacher that deserves to be featured, e-mail their name, school, and grade and/or subject they teach to touchofclass@kuam.com.