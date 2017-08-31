Nelson wants accountability for internal affairs, too

A new development in that elaborate scheme to smuggle drugs and contraband into the prison. As we reported, among those arrested was the Department of Corrections head of internal affairs. In response, the legislative public safety chair wants more done to make sure those who investigate their own are kept in check, as well.

Restoring integrity in the island's law enforcement, Senator Telena Nelson said, "We are looking to diversify." And today, the chairperson of the public safety recommending that the POST commission develop a unit that handles standards for internal affairs with all law enforcement agencies on Guam.

"There's no real clear picture the way things are done with the IA and so we do need to address. That's a huge gap and we've seen it most recently," she said.

The lawmaker's concern follows last week's arrest of several Department of Corrections officers allegedly involved in a scheme to bring drugs and contraband into the prison...the highest ranking among the group, Lt. Jeff Limo, who also led DepCor's internal affairs.

POST commission members entertained the discussion during today's meeting. Vince Perez, Guam Customs chief, said, "One little blemish like this goes a long way to knocking us down and it just happens that a situation that happened last week is going to leave a bad taste in our mouths. I think at sometimes we become a little complacent. This is actually a good idea at least to open the dialogue to ensure everybody is aware that there are things going on."

Lieutenant Art Paulino with the Guam Police Department added, "Would you have two entities overseeing the action or taking final disposition of an officer? One is the chief's action and the other is the commission's action. The question I have in mind in the fear of politicizing the action of that particular office."

Joey Manibusan, GFD Fire Marshal, said, "You can assign anybody to IA and now what am I going to do, but if we standardize what is their roll in IA."

Officials will discuss the issue further.

For now, Nelson says ultimately the idea was brought up with one goal in mind, noting, "This is to protect our public safety officers. To make sure everything is above board."

It's protection she says hopes would prevent more incidents like the one at DOC.