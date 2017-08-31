Nelson wants accountability for internal affairs, too

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Local and military officials can't stress enough, the importance for island residents and their families to be prepared for any natural or man-made disaster that may occur on the island.More >>
One local judge disqualifies himself from hearing the case against former members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board. Judge Michael Bordallo advised parties on Thursday there's a relative among the defendants.More >>
Today, American troops shot down a medium range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii as part of a test conducted amid heightened regional tensions with North Korea.More >>
No evidence of tuberculosis has been identified in any of the over 180 babies screened after exposure to an active case of TB at the Guam Memorial Hospital nursery earlier this year.More >>
The third man charged with the attempted murder of DepCor detainee Justin Meno appeared in court today. Peter Gines pleaded not guilty to the charges.More >>
The remaining defendants charged with killing bodyboarder Brian Cruz will head to trial soon. But first, defendant Richard Ragadio will have to answer to allegations of violating a stay away order.More >>
People living in the area around Naval Base Guam could hear warning tones in the next few days.More >>
Roads have since been reopened, but if you were driving past the Guam International Airport this morning, you probably ran into an alarming sight.More >>
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) received a report from 911 dispatch of a found unexploded ordnance on the intersection on Route 10A near the Guam International Airport Authority. The ordnance was found while bush-cutting was being conducted.More >>
Water restored at GW and Tiyan HS. Both schools will have classes today, Thursday, August 31.More >>
