Arrested Catholic school teacher appears before judge

Appearing in court via videoconference from the Hagatna lockup was Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School physical education teacher Peregrine "Perry" San Nicolas, who was arrested on Wednesday after a parent reported him to the school.

A Catholic school teacher under fire. Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School P.E. teacher Peregrine "Perry" San Nicolas appearing in court via video teleconference from the Hagatna lockup.

Judge Benjamin Sison said, "Second degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of that in violation of Guam law for child abuse in violation of 9GCA and for harassment." San Nicolas was arrested on Wednesday a parent reported him to the school earlier that morning.

The P.E. teacher was arrested on Wednesday after a parent reported him to the school earlier that morning.

According to court documents, the 10-year-old girl alleges he touched her multiple times in her breast area between January and March of this year. The most recent incident, she said, occurred last Friday.

San Nicolas allegedly asked her to stay back after class. When she asked classmates to stay back with her in hopes that "he won't do it," the teacher would send them to the locker room.

When confronted by a classmate who called her out for acting differently, the victim reportedly broke down and cried and confided in two classmates.

When interviewed by police, San Nicolas confirmed he did ask the victim to stay back after class last Friday, stating he placed his right arm around her right shoulder while he talked to her - any touch of her chest area, he claimed, was accidental.

Court documents further state "he may have unintentionally moved his right hand down towards her chest area because they were walking causing imbalance of his hand."

As for keeping the girl after class - he says he was discussing her "participation and a certain student who was bothering her."

While he won't be returning back to school any time soon, parties argued whether he should stay in jail.

Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan recommending a $20,000 bail amount."It did involve a 10-year-old student and he was in the position of authority over this student," said O'Mallan. "We believe he will be a continuing threat the victim and other children on the island."

Defense attorney Joshua Walsh said, "Mr. San Nicolas has been in this community for 52 years. He has 35 years of work without any criminal record or any allegations."

The court ultimately deciding to release San Nicolas on house arrest on a 10-thousand dollar performance bond. According to a release from the Archdiocese of Agana, San Nicolas was placed on administrative leave effective Wednesday.

They add, "The Archdiocese and Bishop Baumgartner administration assure parents of Bishop Baumgartner students that the school has followed appropriate measures. We take all allegations of sexual abuse very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all children entrusted to our care."