Charter school may face enrollment dilemma

The island's first charter school may be facing an enrollment dilemma this year after it enrolled more than 260 students compared to what was approved in its budget by the Guam Legislature.

Guahan Academy Charter School may be facing an issue with over-enrollment. While the school was approved for an increase in enrollment by the Charter School Council from 740 students to 1015 students this school year, the budget passed by the Guam Legislature Wednesday afternoon allows for 260 students less than what was anticipated.

However, board liaison Marilyn Manibusan confirmed that the school has already enrolled the over 1,000 students it was projecting. "I think the student count now is 406 over at the middle school, high school and 600 [elementary students] - it's a total of 1016 now, if I'm not mistaken," she said.

In response, the school's board of trustees unanimously voted to write a letter to the Guam Legislature and meetings are being planned for next week. During the first Guam Academy Charter School Council meeting in over half a year Thursday morning, several other issues were raised with the Tiyan charter school.

One major topic of concern was the late start for middle and high school students as well as plans to expand the school to a second location in the Tiyan area. School officials mentioned water pressure was one factor leading to the delayed start. Board of Trustee Victor Perez said, "We have plans to open on Tuesday September 5, and we've been working with the various agencies that authorize the permitting process and so far so good it looks like Tuesdays where we'll open."

And Charter School Council chair Amanda Blas added, "I did bring up - are there enough curriculum days with the late start? They will get back to us on whether that will be an issue but we'll bring that back as well. 113 we also talked a little bit about their new location as well."

The school plans to open a new facility for middle and high school students at the old DMV in Tiyan. However the Guam Fire Department has raised issue about the lack of fire protection requirements at the extension including sprinklers and a fire alarm system. While school officials maintained they would be able to open on time, Blas said the council is planning an additional work session with school officials for further updates.

We should note the school faced a similar issue with over-enrollment in 2015 when it enrolled 26 students more than what was budgeted by the Guam Legislature.