Tenorio stresses importance of readiness for islanders

Local and military officials can't stress enough, the importance for island residents and their families to be prepared for any natural or man-made disaster that may occur on the island. In a ceremony this afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio, alongside Homeland Security Adviser Colonel George Charfauros, and military officials declared September National Preparedness Month, with the theme "Disasters Don't Plan Ahead. You can."

"If each of us is individually prepared our families are prepared we have a family communications plan we rehearse it, we have a preparedness kit ready to go that all adds up and it makes us stronger," announced Tenorio.

Charfauros emphasized the confidence he has in the island's safety and security. He said, "I know our military is ready to defend the island and I know our local first responders are ready to secure the island - that collaboration is well tuned."