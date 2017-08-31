Judge Bordallo steps away from GHURA case

One local judge disqualifies himself from hearing the case against former members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board. Judge Michael Bordallo advised parties on Thursday there's a relative among the defendants.

Chief Prosecutor Joseph McDonald explained, that's expected. "There's a lot of defendants and each court is going to have to decide how they're going to - determine whether or not they need to be recused," said Joe McDonald.

Former GHURA board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre, John Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, and current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings.

Ilao today filed a motion to sever from his co-defendants who, according to court papers, provided self-incriminating statements to investigators. Court filings further state that Ilao was not part of the GHURA board during the Low Income Tax Credits portion, which was specified in the complaint.