Trump: "Talking is not the answer"

It was a drill for an attack that would shut down the American air base on Guam. North Korean media reporting that after North Korea fired off an intermediate range missile earlier this week that flew 1,700 miles over Japan before landing in the Pacific.

President Donald Trump responded with anger and tweeted "talking is not the answer..." His response reportedly ruling out any possibility that negotiations would end the tensions with North Korea.

Though secretary of defense James Mattis stated, "We are never out of diplomatic solutions."

Today, American troops shot down a medium range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii as part of a test conducted amid heightened regional tensions with North Korea.