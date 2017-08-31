No TB found in 180 GMH babies screened

No evidence of tuberculosis has been identified in any of the over 180 babies screened after exposure to an active case of TB at the Guam Memorial Hospital nursery earlier this year. Hospital CEO Peter John Camacho confirmed over 100 adults have also been screened as part of the response effort, and the results are forthcoming.

However, Public Health officials continue to have issues contacting families of the 317 infants based on telephone numbers listed on medical records. The hospital plans to mail out notice to those unreachable by phone.

Parents with children born at GMH between April 1 and August 8 and whose contact information has changed, are encouraged to contact the hospital at 647-2552.