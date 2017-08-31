Peter Gines pleads not guilty to beating detainee

The third man charged with the attempted murder of DepCor detainee Justin Meno appeared in court today. Peter Gines pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorney Sam Tekker notes his intent to file a motion to sever Gines' case from co-defendants Jeremiah Isezaki and Albert Santos II.

All three men were housed in Post 6 with Meno who was found brutally beaten and hog tied.

We should note, Post 6 is the Maximum Security Unit.

A return date is set for September 14.