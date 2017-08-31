Court dates set for defendants in Brian Cruz's death case

The remaining defendants charged with killing bodyboarder Brian Cruz will head to trial soon. But first, defendant Richard Ragadio will have to answer to allegations of violating a stay away order.

Ragadio, Jaycee White, and Alfredo Castro all appeared in court today. Ragadio previously pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor with no jail time.

Though trial for White and Castro was scheduled for next week, attorneys noted scheduling conflicts. Ragadio will appear in court on September 2.

A pretrial conference for White and Castro meanwhile is set for September 28.