Two years ago, GPA suffered a huge blow to its generators

It's been exactly two years to the day since the huge explosion and fire that took out two of Guam's largest baseload generators. The Cabras 3 and 4 units have never come back online, and the Guam Power Authority says it continues to work toward a final insurance settlement.

The August 2015 blast knocked out a combined 80 megawatts. GPA was forced to make up the huge shortfall by firing up old mothballed units, asking companies to turn on their private generators, and by bringing in temporary generators that remain to this day. General manager John Benavente says all this time they've managed to keep loadshedding down to less than 1%.

"I'd like to thank the ratepayers and people of Guam for their patience as we went through this difficult period," he said.

Was it equipment malfunction, a lack of maintenance, human error? Benavente declined to discuss the specific cause of the explosion. He says insurance adjusters are still grinding out a final agreement. So far, GPA has received an $80 million payout on a $300 million policy, of which Benavente said, "The cause of the explosion is again that's a very complex process because gathering information that were totally destroyed is very difficult to make the final determinations."

He expects a final settlement within months, and not years. And it's unlikely the units will be re-energized. GPA has about 400 megawatts of capacity now, which Benavente says can still be a challenge, but is manageable as they work in the next four years to add more generation.

"We do have to build that new 180-megawatt power plant, which will allow us really to retire the old power plants," he shared with KUAM News.

The four cabras units were once the mainstays of the islandwide power system. 1 and 2 were built in the mid-70's. 3 and 4 came on line in the mid-90's. Once they're torn down and the site cleaned up, Benavente says the prime property next to the port can be developed into an alternative revenue source.