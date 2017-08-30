Naval Base Guam testing audible warning system

People living in the area around Naval Base Guam could hear warning tones in the next few days.

Navy officials announcing they are conducting routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system.

The system, also called the Giant Voice, will be tested on September 5th starting at 3 in the afternoon.

If you are in that surrounding area, military officials say don't be alarmed if you hear short verbal tests and the warning tones.

These tests are typically done every first Monday of the month.