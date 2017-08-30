Bushcutting crew discovers unexploded ordnance near airport

Roads have since been reopened, but if you were driving past the Guam International Airport this morning, you probably ran into an alarming sight.

It happened around 10:15am, as first responders getting a call after workers bush-cutting in the area found an unexploded ordnance at the intersection of Route 10-A near the airport.

Traffic was slow moving as Airport police shut down a portion of the roadway.

Anderson's explosive ordnance disposal unit responded and secured the device just after 11:30 a.m. without incident.