Newest Guam Museum exhibit highlights island's connection to water

Just go with the flow. It's a saying that goes with a new exhibit that opened today at the Guam Museum. Agua, Tubig, Hanom Water - it's the focus of the latest exhibit showing a significant part of our island living.

"Water is embedded in our history, Chamorro history, in our culture today in a diverse multicultural society and so it's significant as a resource and we need to engage in stewardship to protect that resource," explained Dr. Kimberlee Kihleng, executive director for Humanities Guahan. She says Water is the focus for two new exhibits at the Guam Museum.

The first, is The Smithsonian National Exhibit: Water/Ways. The secondis the Guam companion exhibit: Hita I Hanom, We Are Water. The National Exhibit tackles much broader issues that face the nation including the environmental, biological, cultural and spiritual nature of water.

But, Hita I Hanom brings things closer to home. "We then look at more of the cultural and historical aspects of water here in Guam and for the Chamorro people," she said. "And then we look at remembering water, which deals with the ways in which Chamorros and other residents of Guam tell stories and legend around water but also different Chamorro practices."

The exhibit also includes other forms of expression including photos, jewelry, carvings, paintings and glasswork. It's work from local artists. One of them, Josh Agerstrand and Marc Murer. Dr. Kihleng told KUAM News, "There's so many important cultural practices associated with water from navigating, contemporary canoe paddling, to fishing and these just aren't sports these are deeply embedded in Chamorro culture and history."

A history rich in sharing how those before us made use of this vital resource. The exhibit opened today and will run through Sunday October 29 at the Guam Museum.