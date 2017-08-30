Unexploded ordnance found near airport - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Unexploded ordnance found near airport

For Immediate Release
August 31, 2017

Found Ordnance Reported

Around 10:15 a.m., the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) received a report from 911 dispatch of a found unexploded ordnance on the intersection on Route 10A near the Guam International Airport Authority. The ordnance was found while bush-cutting was being conducted. 

The Airport Police and Guam Fire Department are on the scene. The Andersen Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have been requested. 


Airport police have closed the road from Home Depot to the intersection in front of GIAA.

