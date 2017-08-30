Classes in session for Tiyan, GW - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Classes in session for Tiyan, GW

George Washington High School and Tiyan  High School will both be open for classes today, August 31.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez made the announcement early Thursday morning. Guam Waterworks Authority crews were able to restore water to both campuses. Tiyan High School had been closed since Monday due to a continual water outage.

GW meanwhile experienced a water outage Wednesday afternoon when GWA began repairing a main water line affecting the Mangilao area.

