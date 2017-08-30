Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

School leaders confirming there are now two high schools that may face closure Thursday due to water issues. These include Tiyan High School and George Washington High School. GWA announced that it will be making repairs on the main line until midnight tonight.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department plans to purchase a water tank for Tiyan High School. "So if it was a week or a month in the summer that would be okay, but now that we're into the school year we want to go ahead and address that and we'll deal with that as we go along," he said.

Meanwhile, Cruz says DOE is in communication with GWA and will announce by 5AM Thursday whether or not both schools will be open.