Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

Posted: Updated:

School leaders confirming there are now two high schools that may face closure Thursday due to water issues. These include Tiyan High School and George Washington High School. GWA announced that it will be making repairs on the main line until midnight tonight.  

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department plans to purchase a water tank for Tiyan High School. "So if it was a week or a month in the summer that would be okay, but now that we're into the school year we want to go ahead and address that and we'll deal with that as we go along," he said.

Meanwhile, Cruz says DOE is in communication with GWA and will announce by 5AM Thursday whether or not both schools will be open.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly