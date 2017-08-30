Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

Instead of the initially proposed biennial budget, lawmakers passed a one year budget - $688 million for the general fund with $271 million for special funds including tax refunds - making for a grand total of $959 million.

The substituted budget slashes $34 million from Governor Eddie Calvo's executive budget request.

Speaker BJ Cruz stated, in part, "I don't enjoy saying, 'no' but this budget acknowledges that it is better to underpromise and overdeliver."