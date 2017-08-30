Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

One of the six Department of Corrections officers charged in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison has resigned. DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

Last week, he along with officers Frankie Rosalin, Jeff Limo, Gerry Hocog and Jerome San Nicolas were arrested. The officers still with the department were placed on administrative leave with pay. DOC civilian Roxanne Hocog and DPW worker, Ronald Meno along with inmates, Shawn Johnson and Bruno Simmons are also charged for their alleged part in giving bribes and conspiracy to commit promotion of major prison contraband.

The next court date is set for September 14.