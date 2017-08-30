Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

Posted: Updated:

One of the six Department of Corrections officers charged in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison has resigned. DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

Last week, he along with officers Frankie Rosalin, Jeff Limo, Gerry Hocog and Jerome San Nicolas were arrested. The officers still with the department were placed on administrative leave with pay. DOC civilian Roxanne Hocog and DPW worker, Ronald Meno along with inmates, Shawn Johnson and Bruno Simmons are also charged for their alleged part in giving bribes and conspiracy to commit promotion of major prison contraband.

The next court date is set for September 14.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

    DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.

    More >>

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

    More >>

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly