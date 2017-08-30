Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
DOE superintendent Jon Fernandez has approved the purchase of a water tank to address chronic issues with low water pressure at the Tiyan High School gym.
It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.
DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.
A man pulled out of Gun Beach waters on Tumon Bay on Tuesday evening has been identified as 57-year-old Jim Bradshaw.
Guahan Academy Charter School has yet to open this school year. According to the school's Facebook page, the delay was due to necessary preparations and other issues including a lack of water and poor air quality at the Tiyan campus.
AECOM Technical Services, Inc. of Los Angeles was awarded a $95 million contract for services at various locations to include NAVFAC Pacific, Hawaii and Guam.
Job well done to the sailors assigned to Guam-based "Island Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 for a successful rescue mission to Aguijan, 85 miles north of Guam.
A Catholic school teacher was arrested earlier today accused of criminal sexual conduct. KUAM News has learned the teacher is sports director Peregrine Corpuz San Nicolas, of Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School.
