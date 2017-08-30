District Court denies settlement bid for Tiyan landowners - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

District Court denies settlement bid for Tiyan landowners

A bid by original Tiyan landowners to expedite a financial settlement from the Government of Guam has been denied by the federal District Court.  Lead Plaintiff Benny Crawford and others were seeking to compel the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission to compensate them for property now under use by the Guam airport authority.

The issue goes back to post-war days when the military condemned the land to build the former Naval Air Station Agana. Many landowners received compensation, land returns or exchanges. But others such as the Crawford case were not fully resolved.

He argues that among other things, certain GovGuam remedies violate the constitution.

The case has dragged on for more than a decade, and in her decision, Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood wrote that "Crawford's frustration is understandable." But she adds that generally "the most effective remedies for delay are available through the political process rather than through the judicial process."

