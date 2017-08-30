Governor Calvo: "business as usual" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor Calvo: "business as usual"

Posted:

Governor Eddie Calvo released a special video message to reassure everyone that we are safe and that everything continues to be business as usual.

"Our Homeland Security communicates regularly with our counterparts in the Department of Defense. Additionally, the White House is also closely watching North Korea. Guam is very well protected. So we encourage our island residents to continue their everyday routines and enjoy our beautiful island paradise," he said.

