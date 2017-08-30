Congressional delegation touches on North Korea tensions

A congressional delegation is traveling through Guam and the region to assess military readiness just as aggressions continue to surface from China and North Korea.

Assessing military capabilities and expanding knowledge of the capabilities of our nation's allies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region - that's the goal of a trip to Guam by a congressional delegation led by Chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Rob Whittman.

Whittman is currently here in Guam along with Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo meeting with local military officials. The delegation is also visiting neighboring countries including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India. He told KUAM News, "We had an opportunity to have some very frank and direct conversations with those countries with our military leaders and also understanding what needs to be done in the future."

"Also for them to understand not just the concerns of the United States, but the concerns of Guam," Whittman continued.

As for the one-day visit to Guam, Bordallo says they met with Andersen Air Force Base commander Brigadier General Douglas Cox and Joint Region Marianas commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield. "We were out at Andersen Air Force Base; went out on the flight line, looked at the bombers out there and also visited with the Navy. So you can be assured that we have a strong military presence," he told the local community.

However, concerns over readiness in the region linger after two naval war ships - the USS John S. McCain and the USS Fitzgerald - experienced fatal collisions in the past few months.

"I was down there just looking right into the huge hole in the side of that ship, it was horrific," he shared. "Wwe had a very frank conversation of a classified nature with the new commander of the 7th Fleet [Vice] Admiral [Phillip] Sawyer, and we had I believe the type of construction dialogue to understand how these things happen, understand what is the Navy doing to make sure these things don't happen in the future?"

Delegate Bordallo commented, "Whenever there's anything like this they always think, maybe terrorism or whatever the case might be. But that investigation is ongoing," with Whittman adding, "I still think that the elements of diplomacy as well as military options should all be considered. I think everybody though fully understands the ramifications of military action.

"Heated rhetoric like this is not going to get us anywhere," said Bordallo.

Whittman emphasized that a unified and multilateral approach is needed to help deter North Korea from further provocations and advancement of its nuclear program, adding that China is a key player due to its economic influence. "So it can't be the United States acting unilaterally," he said.

The delegates will be sharing the findings of this trip with Congress as well as Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson upon their return to Washington, DC.