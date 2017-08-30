President responds to latest North Korean missile launch

President Donald Trump says all options are on the table following North Korea's latest missile launch over Japan. And while both sides ramp up rhetoric Guam leaders maintain there's no threat to the territory.

"That's scary, but again we got to leave our lives in God's hands," Antoinette Sanchez of Agat told KUAM News. "He has control." Although island residents like Sanchez are watching what's happening with North Korea, it's not stopping her from going about with her daily routine.

This while global leaders are calling on North Korea to knock it off.

Following North Korea's recent launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says it time to get tougher. "They have violated every single UN Security Council Resolution that we've had. So I think something serious has to happen," she said.

The North Korean missile flew over Hokkaido before splashing into the ocean - 1,600 miles away. Japanese ambassador to the United Nations Nobushige Takamizawa said, "This is not acceptable and we again condemn the DPRK in the strongest terms."

Do you support the military presence on Guam? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) August 30, 2017

Reacting to the missile launch, President Trump said all options are on the table but didn't provide specifics. Instead the president giving a vague "we'll see" and for many island residents like Elaine Dreckmann of Jarmon, that's all we can really do. "I just kind of look at it where we hope it doesn't happen but if it does, I hope we're ready for it. And just pray. That's all we can do is pray," she said.

Despite North Korea ramping up rhetoric, Guam's threat level has not changed, Guam Homeland Security reminds everyone to have their emergency procedures in place. In the event of a ballistic missile threat to Guam residents and visitors can expect to hear the all hazards alert warning system as well an emergency alert will also go out through local media. Now if that happens you are advised to shelter in place in a concrete structure and remain indoors until given the all clear.

Bottom line however Guam Homeland Security reminds residents that the territory is well protected and that the military's capabilities are more than competent and stand ready to defend the US, its territories and allies.

Joe Cruz of Dededo says that's good enough, noting, "I'm very confident. We're all standing strong. That's why we're united."