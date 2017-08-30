57-year-old man drowns near Gun Beach - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

57-year-old man drowns near Gun Beach

A man pulled out of Gun Beach waters on Tumon Bay on Tuesday evening has been identified as 57-year-old Jim Bradshaw.

An autopsy performed today concluded he died from asphyxia due to drowning.

The medical examiner reports Bradshaw had intended to scuba dive, but the current was rough. He was later found floating face down and pulled to shore by friends.

  • Tiyan, GW could be closed due to water issues

  • Senators pass Fiscal Year 2018 budget

    It was well into the eleventh hour, but lawmakers ultimately passed the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget - with a vote of 12-to-3. Voting against the measure were senators Mike San Nicolas, Frank Aguon, and Wil Castro.

  • Corrections officer arrested for drug scheme resigns from DOC

    DOC director Tony Lamorena confirms corrections officer Fermin Maratita stepped down from the job on Monday.

