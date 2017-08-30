Guahan Academy Charter School has yet to open this school year. According to the school's Facebook page, the delay was due to necessary preparations and other issues including a lack of water and poor air quality at the Tiyan campus.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly also confirmed that an extension at the school facility was substandard, failed to meet minimum fire code and lacked minimum fire protection requirements such as sprinklers and a fire alarm system. That portion of the campus is currently unoccupied, however Reilly said the school is working with GFT's Fire Prevention Bureau on alternative solutions.

KUAM News reached out to school administration, but had yet to receive a comment as of news time.

Classes are expected to begin on Tuesday, September 5.